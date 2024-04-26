Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/26/24: Regulatory State, Investing, Bayh – Dole Act, Moody Blues, NASA

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Andrew Langer in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. The Regulatory State and its affect on the economy

Listen: 

2. The Secret of Directional Investing: Making Money Amidst the Red-Blue Rumble

Stock Indices Take Dive Downward As Latest Inflation Data Shows Uptick Source:Getty

Author Jim Pinkerton joins to discuss. 

Listen:

 

 

3. Bayh – Dole Act protections being threatened by Biden Administration

Senators Dole & Bayh During A Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Moody Blues Mike Pinder passes

Listen:

Trending
Stock Indices Take Dive Downward As Latest Inflation Data Shows Uptick 4 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/26/24: Regulatory State, Investing, Bayh – Dole Act, Moody Blues, NASA

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Shooting at Block Party in Muncie
Ryan Hedrick

Terre Haute Man’s Casino Trip Ends in Violent Confrontation

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Drew Garrison Mugshot
John Herrick

Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close