Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 4/26/24: Trump Trials, Net Neutrality, Student Activism, Civil War Movie

Published on April 26, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Trump trials to distract from Biden's incompetence

President Biden Arrives Back To The White House From Philadelphia Source:Getty

2. Carl Szabo, NetChoice and GMU Law joins the show to talk about Net Neutrality

Net Neutrality Abstract Futuristic Technology Background with Glowing Lights in the map. Internet technology concept backdrop Source:Getty

The free market will solve all issues with Net access. 

3. Professors at these universities are teaching their students to be activists, not to think

Pro-Palestinians students demonstrate at Columbia University Source:Getty

Dr. Zachary Marshall, Campus Reform Editor in Chief joins the show to discuss. 

