Custodian Sues School District, Claims Rape at Ben Davis High School

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis school custodian is suing the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township and Ben Davis High School, claiming she was raped multiple times by a coworker while working on campus in 2024.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Marion Superior Court, says the woman worked on the custodial staff at Ben Davis High School and was assaulted by a coworker identified in court documents as T.W. It alleges the abuse escalated over time despite her reporting concerns to supervisors.

According to the filing, she says she was sexually assaulted multiple times during late shifts and was once taken off campus and attacked, then threatened not to report it. The lawsuit also claims she called 911 afterward, but says the situation was initially dismissed as a prank and no immediate investigation was launched.

The complaint alleges she continued to be scheduled with the same coworker and that additional assaults followed over several months, including claims she may have been drugged during some incidents.

The lawsuit says the coworker was later fired after video evidence of inappropriate conduct was provided to school administrators.

Wayne Township Schools says it is aware of the lawsuit and is addressing it through legal counsel, declining further comment due to the active case. Police say they received a delayed rape report in 2026 and the investigation remains open.

The woman is seeking a jury trial and damages, alleging negligent hiring, supervision, and retention.