IHSAA to Consider Shot Clock for Varsity Basketball Games

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INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association is considering implementing a shot clock for varsity basketball games by the 2028-29 season.

The proposal for a 35-second shot clock was presented by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and discussed during an IHSAA Executive Committee meeting.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 32 states use shot clocks for high school basketball games. In the last year, high school athletic associations in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania have all approved new shot clock rules.

The IHSAA has not specified how the shot clock would be affected by defensive fouls or offensive rebounds.

The NBA has had a 24-second shot clock in place since 1954. The NCAA reduced its shot clock from 35 seconds to 30 seconds in 2015.