Morales Shoots Down Effort to Subpoena Voters in 3-Vote Senate Race

Source: Diego for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Recount Commission voted 2-1 Tuesday against subpoenaing voters in a close Republican primary race for Indiana’s 23rd District.

Commissioners rejected the request from Republican Paula Copenhaver in her race against incumbent Senator Spencer Deery.

Secretary of State Diego Morales sided with the panel’s lone Democrat to deny the motion.

“I think the time to challenge voters is at the polls,” Morales said. “This is the right thing to do.”

Morales added the legislature should decide whether to close Indiana’s primary elections.

Despite Tuesday’s decision, the race remains undecided. The commission meets again August 18th to review hundreds of disputed ballots.

A state audit showed no change in the three-vote margin separating the candidates, keeping Deery ahead 6,337 to 6,334.

Copenhaver claims Democratic voters unlawfully crossed over to sway the primary. She insists the ongoing ballot review gives her a path to victory.

“That doesn’t take into play the objections given for the ballots,” Copenhaver said. “Those ballots will be reviewed and we’ll go from there.”