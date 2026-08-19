Listen Live
Close
Local

Flock Cameras, Homeless Center Draw People to Fort Wayne Council

Nearly 50 Fort Wayne residents spoke out Tuesday night over the city license plate cameras and a proposed homeless resource center.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
A solar-powered security camera mounted on a pole in a wooded area.
Source: FOX 59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Nearly 50 Fort Wayne residents spoke out Tuesday night over the city license plate cameras and a proposed homeless resource center.

Most speakers opposed a new Flock camera contract or a delayed vote on the Anchor Resource Center.

“Me and very many people frown upon your decision last week to not only not approve the funding for the anchor resource center, you failed to even consider voting on it,” resident Ethan told the council.

Council will vote next week on whether to renew the Flock contract. Residents cited concerns about privacy, accuracy, and camera usage.

The Fort Wayne Police Department brought in a Flock representative in June. However, most commenters said Tuesday that the presentation did not change their minds.

“Flock cameras are on the list of things that myself and many other citizens of Fort Wayne do not want in our city,” resident Olive said. “We cannot forget how many people have been wrongfully ticketed for things they weren’t doing because of Flock’s [expletive] AI.”

As for the Anchor Resource Center, council voted in June to delay the property purchase until September 1.

Council members held a vote last week on whether to move that decision forward to August. That vote failed. The majority wanted more information from Mayor Sharon Tucker’s administration before proceeding.

Tucker will host a public forum Monday to address concerns regarding the proposed homeless shelter downtown. Tucker and Chief of Staff Andrew Downs will answer questions as City Council considers funding.

The forum runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Grand Wayne Center’s Calhoun Ballroom.

Related Tags

Anchor Resource Center Andrew Downs Chief of Staff City Council Flock Fort Wayne Fort Wayne Police Department Grand Wayne Center Mayor Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Sharon Tucker Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Comments
RICE PENCE
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Mike Pence Puts The GOP On Notice

Comments
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer against a gray background.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana’s Secretary Of State Race Is A Four-Way Mess

Comments
A group of emergency responders in bright uniforms wading through a flooded forest at night, with a fire hydrant visible in the foreground.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles - Arrivals
CHA  |  Nick Cottongim

Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Comments
Local News
A solar-powered security camera mounted on a pole in a wooded area.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Flock Cameras, Homeless Center Draw People to Fort Wayne Council

Comments
A group of rescue workers in red and blue uniforms standing in a river surrounded by debris and vegetation.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

National Guard Helps Install Secondary Dam, Bridge Replacement Begins

Comments
Weather map showing a "Slight" risk of excessive rainfall across parts of Ohio and surrounding states.
Weather  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Wednesday Rain Could Worsen Flooded Areas

Comments
Indiana county council seal with eagle icon and text "Marion County Council
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Data Center Moratorium Unanimously Passes in Marion County

Comments
Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a navy blue shirt.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made in Indy July Shooting that Killed 18-Year-Old

Comments
A smiling man with a beard wearing a light blue shirt and navy blue tie, standing outdoors in a natural setting.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Indiana FSSA Director Fights Indiana Disability Care Crisis

Comments
Asian doctor holding court hammer for and crime law justice, forensic medicine.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Appeals Court Blocks Indiana Law Censoring Out-of-State Abortion Info

Comments
Aerial view of a large commercial and industrial area with numerous buildings, roads, and parking lots.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Approves Two Outdoor Refreshment Areas Starting Sept. 1

Comments
Headshot of a man with dreadlocks, facial tattoos, and a red shirt.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Gets 65 Years in Christmas Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Comments
Headshot of a man with dreadlocks and a beard, wearing a navy blue shirt, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Served Murder Warrant In 2025 Indy Killing

Comments
Chris Garten
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Senate Republican Caucus Endorses Garten for Pro Tem

Comments
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Staff

State Police Investigate Another Inmate’s Death at Jackson County Jail

Comments
A close-up portrait of a man with dreadlocks and facial tattoos, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made in July Fatal Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side

Comments
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Renuka Kadakia

Watch Out for Scammers Washing Up in Flood Zones

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close