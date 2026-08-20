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Man Faces Six Felony Charges After Carmel Police Shooting

The shooting happened Aug. 6 on U.S. 31 near 116th Street.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who was shot by Carmel police after investigators say he pointed a rifle at officers is now facing six felony charges.

Jacob D. Berry was charged Aug. 19 with two counts each of attempted aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, according to court records.

The shooting happened Aug. 6 on U.S. 31 near 116th Street.

According to court documents, Berry’s father called police before the shooting and said his son had threatened to hurt himself and wanted to die by suicide by cop. He also told police Berry had a newly purchased .22-caliber rifle and was driving south on U.S. 31.

Police were told Berry was driving around 95 mph. A Carmel officer spotted his vehicle and tried to pull him over.

Investigators say Berry got out of his truck with the rifle and pointed it toward an officer. The officer fired several shots, hitting Berry and causing him to drop the rifle.

Court documents say Berry continued reaching for the rifle, and the officer and a lieutenant who arrived at the scene fired more shots.

Berry was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive. He declined to talk with investigators and asked for an attorney.

Investigators also found a memory card in Berry’s truck tha captured him telling his mother he would point the rifle at police if they were called and that officers would shoot him.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joshua Kocher says the two Carmel officers involved in the shooting acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges. The officers remain on leave while the investigation continues.

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