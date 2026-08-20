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Gary Storm Damage Far Beyond Typical Power Outage

Brewer says he has spoken with NIPSCO representatives who are bringing in help from neighboring communities.

Published on August 20, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Gary, Indiana
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GARY, Ind — City Councilman Ronald Brewer Sr. says the devastation left behind by last week’s storms is far greater than a typical power outage, with thousands of residents still waiting for electricity.

Brewer says the damage stretches across Gary and communities throughout the region.

“This is a storm that we haven’t seen ever before in my lifetime,” Brewer said. “It’s not just an isolated storm that we have had in the past.”

Brewer says he has driven through parts of the county and surrounding areas and seen widespread destruction.

“I’ve driven out to devastation all over,” he said. “This storm covered a large area throughout the county with a lot of devastation.”

He says the damage goes beyond downed trees, with significant problems across the power network.

“It’s not just trees laying down,” Brewer said. “We actually have holes, and the network system is just messed up all in general.”

Brewer says he has spoken with NIPSCO representatives who are bringing in help from neighboring communities and out-of-town crews.

“They have called for help from out of town and neighboring communities to come in and help get these things up and going,” Brewer said.

But Brewer says residents need to understand that restoring power will not happen overnight.

“People have to understand this is not just a simple storm,” he said. “A lot of frustration is going on.”

Brewer says residents are dealing with spoiled food, the cost of fuel for generators and the challenge of staying cool without electricity.

He says he and a team delivered more than 100 cases of water to residents, including an apartment complex where water was distributed to residents.

“People are thankful for it, but they just want to know what’s coming and what’s going to happen,” Brewer said.

Brewer says he supports additional state assistance and believes leaders need to recognize the scale of the disaster.

“We need a lot of help here,” Brewer said. “I’ll be on board with the governor. I think we all have to speak the same language and let them know that this is a storm that we have never seen before.”
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