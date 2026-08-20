Indiana Wins Bid to Host Prestigious Harness Racing Event in Anderson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has been selected to host one of the most prestigious events in harness racing.

The world-renowned Hambletonian is coming to the Hoosier State for a three-year commitment beginning in 2027. The event will be held at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson.

Often regarded as the “Super Bowl of harness racing,” the Hambletonian is one of the most recognizable and historic events in the sport. The race attracts the top three-year-old trotters in North America and draws owners, breeders, trainers, drivers and racing fans from across the United States and around the world.

“Indiana has proven that we know how to compete for and host major sporting events, and bringing the Hambletonian to the Hoosier State is another tremendous win for Indiana,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “This selection reflects not only the strength of Indiana’s horse racing and breeding industry, but what we can accomplish when our state, communities and private-sector partners work together.”

Involved in getting the Hambletonian to Indiana were the Indiana Standardbred Association, Indiana Sports Corp, Madison County Visitors & Tourism Bureau, Indiana Horse Racing Commission, Caesars Entertainment, and Harrah’s Hoosier Park.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park has previously hosted multiple Breeders Crowns and is recognized throughout the industry for its racing surface, program, and facilities.

CEO of Caesars Entertainment Tom Reeg said bringing the Hambletonian to Indiana and a Caesars property represents an opportunity to build an exceptional racing and entertainment experience around one of the sport’s most important events.

“Indiana has built an outstanding racing program, and Hoosier Park has the facilities, people and experience necessary to deliver a world-class event,” said Reeg. “We look forward to investing in an experience worthy of the Hambletonian name while attracting visitors to Indiana and showcasing everything this state and its racing industry have to offer.”

For decades, Indiana has made investments in Standardbred racing and breeding, building one of the strongest Standardbred programs in North America.

“This is a historic moment for Indiana Standardbred racing and a tremendous win for our entire state,” said John DeLong, President of the Indiana Standardbred Association. “The Hambletonian coming to Indiana validates that investment and gives us an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our horses, our farms, our people and our entire industry to the world.”

A study from Purdue University found Indiana’s horse racing industry generates approximately $2 billion in annual economic impact. The Hambletonian is expected to generate significant tourism and economic activity in Anderson, Madison County and throughout Central Indiana.

“Bringing the Hambletonian to Indiana is the culmination of years of investment and partnership across our racing industry,” said Mike Smith, Executive Director of the Indiana Horse Racing Commission. “Indiana has developed a racing and breeding program that is respected throughout North America. Hosting an event of this stature allows us to showcase that success while introducing an entirely new audience to Indiana racing.”

Additional details about the first Hambletonian in Indiana, including the race date and event schedule, will be announced in the coming months.