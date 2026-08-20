Pacers Announce New Streaming Partner

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday morning they are moving to DAZN under a new five-year agreement after their previous broadcast partner went bankrupt in December.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Mel Raines said the team did not take the decision lightly because it knows the change will affect fans.

Raines said the way people watch sports has changed, and the Pacers want to make games more accessible.

“We know this change is going to impact fans,” Raines said.

Under the new agreement, 22 Pacers games will be available for free before the DAZN paywall. Fifteen games will air over the air on traditional television, and 11 will be nationally televised.

DAZN will offer a seven-day free trial. Early-bird pricing through Oct. 15 will be $59.99. The Pacers package will cost $19.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Joey Graziano, Pacers Sports & Entertainment executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said the deal reflects changing viewing habits.

Graziano said television accounted for about 80% of how fans watched games in 2010. Today, he said, that figure is about 20%.

DAZN Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Xander Berlinski said the company operates in 200 markets and has more than a decade of sports-streaming experience.

The Pacers will have a dedicated hub on DAZN featuring team content. The app will also be integrated into Xfinity and offer real-time stats and scores.

Berlinski said DAZN sees Indianapolis as a major opportunity as it expands its presence in the U.S.