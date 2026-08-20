19-Year-Old Indy Man Killed in Hancock County Crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old man from Indianapolis died in a crash in Hancock County this week.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said Antoine Stowers fell off the road and crashed into a tree Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of County Roads 600 North and 350 West, just northeast of the Indianapolis Regional Airport.

Stowers was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was severely damaged.

Investigators believe Stowers was driving at a high speed when the car left the roadway. Deputies do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

Source: Hancock County Fire Department