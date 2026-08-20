Student Arrested at North Central High School After Police Find Gun

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was recently arrested at North Central High School after police said they found a gun in his backpack.

Court documents state that on Aug. 13, Washington Township School police officers received a tip about an armed student inside the school. Someone told police they saw the student with a handgun tucked into his waistline.

When police located the student inside a classroom, they claim he reached for his waist and refused to show his hands. Officers were able to grab the student and detain him.

When searching his bookbag, police found a Glock 19 handgun that was modified with a machine gun conversion device. Officers also said the gun was loaded with an extended ammunition clip that contained 33 9mm rounds.

The suspect was taken to the Community Justice Juvenile Intake Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on the charges in this case.