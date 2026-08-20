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First Lady Announces $2M from IndyCar, Fox to ‘Fostering the Future’

First Lady Melania Trump said she is partnering with IndyCar and Fox Corporation on a $2 million scholarship fund for foster youth at Indiana University and Purdue University.

Published on August 20, 2026
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First Lady Melania Trump Announces Expansion Of Her Foster Care Initiative
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — First Lady Melania Trump has announced a major expansion of her Fostering the Future initiative.

During a ceremony in the Rose Garden on Thursday, the First Lady said she is partnering with IndyCar and Fox Corporation on a $2 million scholarship fund for foster youth at Indiana University and Purdue University. IndyCar and Fox are each contributing $1 million to the fund.

“Fostering the Future graduates will build new companies, launch new industries, and define what is possible for all Americans,” Melania Trump said.

The National Foster Youth Institute reports fewer than five percent of former foster children go on to get a four-year college degree. Fostering the Future is now part of 26 colleges and universities around the country.

“Fostering the Future elevates America’s youth based on merit and talent, lifting them beyond economic circumstance and every other condition that may limit opportunity,” she added.

First Lady Melania Trump Announces Expansion Of Her Foster Care Initiative
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Four IndyCar drivers presented the First Lady with a helmet during the ceremony. President Trump, President of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles and Roger Penske were also in attendance.

Practice and qualifying for The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. are on Saturday. The green flag for the race waves on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

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First Lady Indiana University IndyCar Melania Trump National Foster Youth Institute Purdue University Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Topic - Local News Topic - National News

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