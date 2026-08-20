Man Struck and Killed Changing Flat Tire on I-69 in Fishers

Source: ISP / Indiana State Police

FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana State Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man changing a flat tire on I-69 Tuesday night in Fishers.

Emergency dispatchers began receiving 911 calls Tuesday night reporting a body on the right shoulder of I-69 northbound, just south of exit 210.

First responders arrived at the scene and found 36-year-old Gregory S. Christopher II of Parker City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Christopher had pulled over to change a flat tire on his van when a northbound vehicle struck him and drove away.

State Police urges anyone with information about the crash to give them a call at 317-899-8577.