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Containing Indianapolis Crime: Area Mayors Have Their Summit

Tony Katz discussed the Regional Mayor’s Public Safety Partnership Summit, where mayors from various cities came together to address pressing issues. The summit was sparked by a comment from Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam, who said, “What the hell man?, to which Indianapolis immediately clutched its pearls and said, I can’t believe you spoke to us like this, which is exactly how it got said.” Tony says in jest.

The summit aimed to bring mayors together to discuss issues like crime and public safety. However, Tony questioned whether this was just a symbolic gesture or a genuine attempt to address the problems. “I’m really not opposed to the idea of the talking,” Tony said. “I’m not opposed to the idea of these mayors getting together, but what’s the plan?” Tony wondered if the summit was just a way to talk about doing things, rather than actually taking action.

One of the key takeaways from the episode is the idea that local mayors are starting to assert their power and take a more proactive role in addressing issues. Tony noted, “We’re about to see some level of shift from an idea of quasi-ceremonial, just we stick with our things, a little economic development, that’s really what we do, into this other concept of we’ve got demands and we’re not gonna get pushed around by Indianapolis.” This shift could be a significant change in the way local government operates, with mayors taking a more assertive stance.

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The episode also touched on the topic of Unigov, a system that allows Indy metro cities to work together on regional issues. The speaker questioned whether Unigov has run its course and whether it’s time to think about changes on a grander scale. “Has Unigov run its course and maybe we need to think of changes on a much grander scale?” Tony asked. This is a timely question, as local leaders continue to navigate the complexities of regional governance.

Tony asked mayors who attended the summit to come on the show and share their thoughts on the experience. “I would love to know next week if any of these mayors would like to come on, I’m happy to do it.

If you’re interested in hearing more about this conversation and the future of local government, tune in to the full episode to hear the speaker’s thoughts on the Regional Mayor’s Public Safety Partnership Summit and the potential shift in the way local leaders operate.

Listen to the “Containing Indianapolis Crime: Area Mayors Have Their Summit” discussion in full here: