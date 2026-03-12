Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Tony Katz:

I do not know what former Mayor Greg Ballard is doing, and I’m starting to question whether or not he knows either. I have no issue with the man running for Secretary of State.

I think it is wrong for the delegates to select Diego Morales to return.

It’s a terrible, terrible idea. I expect more from the delegates, much much more. It’s an unserious move. But Mayor Ballard, who is running for Secretary of State as an independent, he has to list a party on the petition used to collect signatures, so he’s calling it the Lincoln Party. The name a lot. What… was the Hoosier Party taken? The Lincoln Party is very close to the Lincoln Project, which is a group of anti-Trump zealots who have really learned how to profit from the grift.

My take, given that Abraham Lincoln spent his boyhood in Indiana, where he learned the values of unity, integrity, and Britain people together, the campaign felt Lincoln Party was an appropriate name for this effort. All the best to you, sir, really and truly go out there get the signatures. You do that, go make the case at the convention where Diego Morales doesn’t deserve a vote.. The Lincoln Party. That’s super original. No, No, I think that it’s a silly, silly choice that doesn’t do anything to help move the needle of interest and get people connected to why he’s running in the first place. Big mistake. Just a failed marketing opportunity, and you can’t afford failed marketing opportunities when you’re desperate for signatures, so you can have an opportunity for a convention.

Listen to the “What Is Greg Ballard doing?” discussion in full here: