SOS: The Indiana SOS Position Could Go To A Dem

Will Greg Ballard's run split the vote and hand the Secretary of State title to Beau Bayh?

Published on March 6, 2026

  • Tony Katz criticizes Diego Morales as a 'liar, fraud, and fake news' with concerns over his administration's transparency
  • Greg Ballard's candidacy could help the GOP, but Tony questions if he should have run for mayor instead
  • Tony warns the GOP risks losing the SOS position to a Democrat if they nominate Morales again

SOS: The Indiana SOS Position Could Go To A Dem

The Indiana Secretary of State race is heating up, and Tony Katz is weighing in on the latest developments. Tony shares his thoughts on the candidacy of Greg Ballard, the former mayor of Indianapolis,

…and the incumbent, Diego Morales.

Diego Morales
Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

Tony starts by discussing the potential impact of Greg Ballard’s candidacy on the Republican Party. “The whole idea of splitting the ticket is no reason not to run,” he says. “And the Republicans don’t have to have it be like this. You could simply decide to be normal and not put Diego Morales back in the position of being the nominee.” Tony’s comments come after Diego Morales referred to WIBC, Tony’s radio station, as “fake news” without providing any evidence to back up his claim.

Tony also expresses his concerns about Diego Morales’ leadership, citing his brother-in-law’s hiring and the lack of transparency in his administration. “He’s a liar, he’s a fraud, he’s fake news,” Tony says bluntly. “But we will only have so much time on radio, so it’s Fan Diego for time.” Tony’s producer, Carl, chimes in, “Yeah, we’re just trying to be helpful to the audience. That’s all we’re trying to do.”

The conversation turns to Greg Ballard’s potential candidacy, and Tony shares his thoughts on the former mayor’s chances. “It would have been a lot better if you had run for mayor,” Tony says. “You want to get back to the swing of things. That’s where we could have used the help.” However, Tony acknowledges that Greg Ballard is now running for Secretary of State and notes that some people believe he won’t pull any Democrat votes.

Tony also addresses the idea that the Republican Party could split the ticket and give the Democratic Party a statewide office. “If they bring this guy back, you’re not serious,” he says, referring to Diego Morales. “And I don’t have anybody in the Republican Party saying this out loud, it’s nuts.” Tony concludes by encouraging listeners to think critically about the candidates and the Republican Party’s decision-making process.

If you’re interested in hearing more of Tony’s thoughts on the Indiana Secretary of State race and the Republican Party’s choices, tune in to this episode of his show. Listen to the full episode and hear Tony’s analysis of the latest developments in Indiana politics.

Listen to the "SOS: The Indiana SOS Position Could Go To A Dem" discussion in full here:     

