Listen Live
Politics

The Tony Kinnett Cast

Published on February 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Tony Kinnett Cast Show graphic and Podcast image

The Tony Kinnett Cast

Tony Kinnett is an investigative columnist for The Daily Signal and a former award-winning teacher and administrator and served as the junior education policy for Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin.

He regularly appears on Fox News and Newsmax, and has written for The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner, National Review, Fox News, Daily Wire, RealClear Education, and Chalkboard Review.

Click here to visit the podcast.

Close-up photo of The saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) is a crocodilian native to saltwater habitats, brackish wetlands and freshwater rivers. Concept for World Animal Day
The Tony Kinnett Cast  |  Producer Karl

Congress Returns To The DC Swamp

Anti-Trump-Protest-At-US-Capitol
The Tony Kinnett Cast  |  Producer Karl

Democrat “Resistance” Of Old Hippies And Furries Gather In DC

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast  |  Producer Karl

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The Tony Kinnett Cast  |  Producer Karl

DNC Hoping For Different Outcomes By Repeating The Same Narratives

More The Tony Kinnett Cast
Latest Local News
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury
Local  |  John Herrick

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Ruled Out for Rest of Season

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Child Care rates cut
Local  |  Niki Kelly, Indiana Capitol Chronicle

Indiana Slashing Rates for Child Care Providers

Madison County Water
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madison County Resident Demands Action on Discolored Water

Morgan | Indiana County Maps
Local  |  Staff

The Fight to Protect Morgan County from Proposed Data Center

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Colts Ready to Kick Off Season with Quarterback Daniel Jones

Mahdi Hosseini
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Police: Man Drove from Canada to Meet Underage Girl in Indiana

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Central Indiana Mayors Adjust Budgets

More Latest Local News

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
University of Indianapolis sign
Local

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Illinois Governor Pritzker
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close