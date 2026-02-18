Source: raden yogana / Getty

Trump’s State Of The Union And The DC Sewer

Tony Kinnett:

All right, you’ve heard the music, it’s time to go over to Rob Bluey, President of the Daily Signal. Good to see you, sir, Good to see you, Tony. All right, let’s dive right in State of the Union address. It’s coming up one week from today. The theatrics are going to be exciting. But we’re just coming back off of the Munich Security Conference, in which we heard some of the most takes that some of the Democrat colleagues like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have ever displayed on the international stage. As congressmen start to trickle back into Washington, DC. Now do you think that there are a few balloons on the Democrat side of the aisle that are popped hearing some of their colleagues talk foreign policy?

Rob Bluey:

Probably? Yes, just goes to show… this is one of those issues where Donald Trump has done such a masterful job that it’s hard for the Democrats to keep pace with what he and Secretary Rubio and so many of the others of his administration are grappling with. Remember Tony, if we rewind, go all the way back to 2009 and the time when Barack Obama was president and then of course famously went on this apology tour all over the world in which he was apologizing for one thing or another that the United States did got us into that terrible Iran deal.

