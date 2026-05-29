Biden filed lawsuit to block release of interviews about classified docs in his memoir.

House Judiciary Committee seeks files to determine if Biden's pardons covered his potential crimes.

Biden admin claims files are exempt from FOIA due to classified info, but critics doubt this argument.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Biden Sues Trump DOJ

In a bizarre move, former President Joe Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, seeking to block the release of files related to interviews he conducted with a biographer that later became a central part of a Special Counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents. The interviews, which took place in 2016 and 2017, were used for his memoir “Promised Land,” but the audio files and transcripts are now at the center of a heated debate.

“We got these transcripts and these transcripts of this Robert Hur interview that were again based on a series of investigations into what Biden is now trying to keep sealed,” Tony Kinnett notes, highlighting the irony of the situation. “You heard Joe Biden forget the year or the decade his son had died. That being Bo, of course, we got a lot of very concerning information from the president.”

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks to block the release of about seventy hours of audio files and transcripts to the House Judiciary Committee. The committee wants these files to determine whether Joe Biden’s pardons at the end of his administration actually covered the crimes he may have committed. Tony questions the timing of the lawsuit, saying, “I mean, you know, the guy’s rather old anyway, what’s the big deal?”

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The suit comes after three separate Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits, which were previously filed attempting to unseal the files. Tony notes that the Biden administration is trying to suggest that the files are exempt from FOIA requests because they contain classified documents, which are suddenly and magically personal. “Yeah, I’m not seeing that one work,” Tony says.

Tony highlights the significance of this case, pointing out that there are others implicated in the classified document scandal, as well as things that Joe Biden may have alluded to that didn’t make it to the memoir. “Now, the suit does come after three separate Freedom of Information Act lawsuits which were previously filed attempting to unseal them,” Tony explains.

This episode raises important questions about transparency and accountability in government. As Tony notes, “So this isn’t as though the DOJ is just going to publish a list of audio files. The House Judiciary Committee wants these to ascertain whether or not Joe Biden’s magical, super duper ultra list of a bajillion pardons at the end of his administration that were signed by autopen if they actually covered the crimes that Joe Biden may have committed.”

To understand the full context and implications of this case, listen to the full episode to hear Tonybreak down the details and discuss the significance of this lawsuit.

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