The SAVE America Act requires proof of citizenship to register and voter ID for federal elections.

The bill has passed the House but is stalled in the Senate due to opposition from Majority Leader Thune.

Inserting the bill into a reconciliation bill could bypass the 60-vote threshold, but faces challenges with the Senate parliamentarian.

SAVE America Act: A Crucial Step In Protecting Our Democracy

As we navigate the complexities of our current political landscape, it’s essential to focus on legislation that can make a tangible difference in the lives of Americans. In this episode of the Tony Kinnett Cast, we’re joined by Rob Bluey, President of the Daily Signal, to discuss the SAVE America Act, a bill that’s gaining momentum despite resistance from Senate Majority Leader Thune.

The SAVE America Act aims to require proof of citizenship when registering to vote and implement voter ID for federal elections. These measures might seem straightforward, but they’re crucial in ensuring the integrity of our electoral process. As Rob points out, “The SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship when an individual goes to register to vote. It would also require federal excuse me, a voter ID for federal elections. These are common sense things, usually have the support of upwards of seventy to eighty percent of Americans across the board.”

The bill has already passed the US House of Representatives, but its progress in the Senate is stalled due to opposition from Senate Majority Leader Thune. Rob explains that Thune’s latest idea is to focus on getting the Department of Homeland Security funding bill done before addressing the Save America Act. However, this delay is concerning, especially given the recent surge in terror threats and attacks.

The conversation also touches on the potential solutions to break the gridlock. Rob suggests that inserting the SAVE America Act into a reconciliation bill could be a viable option, as it would only require a simple majority in the Senate. However, this approach comes with its own set of challenges, including the possibility of the Senate parliamentarian throwing out the bill.

Throughout the episode, Rob emphasizes the importance of addressing the SAVE America Act and the need for Senate Republican leadership to take action. He notes that “Republicans are suggesting now that they insert the SAVE America Act into a reconciliation bill because, as you and your audience know, that requires a simple majority in the US Senate. You don’t have to get the sixty votes that you would for other legislation.” This approach could be a gamechanger, but it’s essential to navigate the complexities of the reconciliation process carefully.

As we discuss the SAVE America Act, it’s clear that this legislation has the potential to make a significant impact on our democracy. By requiring proof of citizenship and voter ID, we can ensure that our elections are fair and secure. The conversation with Rob Bluey sheds light on the intricacies of the bill’s progress and the potential solutions to break the gridlock.

