Tonight’s State Of The Union Needs To Be A Victory Lap

As we navigate the complexities of the economy, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise. But what if I told you that there’s a different way to approach economic growth? One that prioritizes fairness, security, and the well-being of American workers and farmers? Tony Kinnett was joined by Representative John James, a conservative leader from Michigan who’s making waves with his unique perspective on trade policy.

Representative James is known for his straightforward approach to economic issues, and he doesn’t mince words when it comes to the state of the Union. “President Trump is going to take a well-deserved victory lap for probably the most productive first year, not just first second term, when one year in his second term of any American president in our lifetime,” he says. With a track record of getting things done, from working family tax cuts to making our world a safer place, Representative James is a key player in shaping the country’s economic future.

One of the key issues on the table right now is trade policy, and Representative James is at the forefront of the conversation. “Tariffs. President Trump recognizes, and I also realized that America has been getting the short end of the stick for decades and decades with non-tariff barriers and tariffs themselves being used by our allies and trading partners to get one over on American workers and farmers,” he explains. By pushing for reciprocal trade, President Trump is working to level the playing field and bring investment back to the United States.

But what does this mean for the economy, particularly in states like Michigan? Representative James emphasizes the importance of conservative leadership in driving this growth. “We’re beginning that slow march back toward reindustrialization, but in states like Michigan, we’re going to need conservative leadership to make sure that we can participate in this great economic and defense resurgence,” he says. It’s a message that resonates with those who are passionate about the manufacturing sector and the energy industry.

Throughout the conversation, Representative James shares his insights on the intersection of trade policy, economic growth, and national security. He’s a voice of reason in a world of noise, and his commitment to fairness and security is inspiring. If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of the economy and how we can build a brighter future for America, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Representative John James’ perspective on the state of the Union and the path forward for our country.

Listen to the “Tonight’s State Of The Union Needs To Be A Victory Lap” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

