Listen Live
Close
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Tonight’s State Of The Union Needs To Be A Victory Lap

Under President Trump's leadership, we're stronger, we're safer and we're greater than we were before

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trump's first year was the most productive of any president in our lifetime.
  • Reciprocal trade policies are leveling the playing field for American workers and farmers.
  • Conservative leadership is crucial for Michigan to benefit from the economic and defense resurgence.
Trump Angel Families Event
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Tonight’s State Of The Union Needs To Be A Victory Lap

As we navigate the complexities of the economy, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise. But what if I told you that there’s a different way to approach economic growth? One that prioritizes fairness, security, and the well-being of American workers and farmers? Tony Kinnett was joined by Representative John James, a conservative leader from Michigan who’s making waves with his unique perspective on trade policy.

Representative James is known for his straightforward approach to economic issues, and he doesn’t mince words when it comes to the state of the Union. “President Trump is going to take a well-deserved victory lap for probably the most productive first year, not just first second term, when one year in his second term of any American president in our lifetime,” he says. With a track record of getting things done, from working family tax cuts to making our world a safer place, Representative James is a key player in shaping the country’s economic future.

One of the key issues on the table right now is trade policy, and Representative James is at the forefront of the conversation. “Tariffs. President Trump recognizes, and I also realized that America has been getting the short end of the stick for decades and decades with non-tariff barriers and tariffs themselves being used by our allies and trading partners to get one over on American workers and farmers,” he explains. By pushing for reciprocal trade, President Trump is working to level the playing field and bring investment back to the United States.

But what does this mean for the economy, particularly in states like Michigan? Representative James emphasizes the importance of conservative leadership in driving this growth. “We’re beginning that slow march back toward reindustrialization, but in states like Michigan, we’re going to need conservative leadership to make sure that we can participate in this great economic and defense resurgence,” he says. It’s a message that resonates with those who are passionate about the manufacturing sector and the energy industry.

Throughout the conversation, Representative James shares his insights on the intersection of trade policy, economic growth, and national security. He’s a voice of reason in a world of noise, and his commitment to fairness and security is inspiring. If you’re interested in understanding the complexities of the economy and how we can build a brighter future for America, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Representative John James’ perspective on the state of the Union and the path forward for our country.

 Listen to the “Tonight’s State Of The Union Needs To Be A Victory Lap” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the show in full here: 

Cartels Assault Prisons, Mamda… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!  

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

INDOT New Initiative
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

INDOT’s New Roadway Worker Safety Initiative: Project Greenlight

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Union City Defends Release of Hughes Interrogation Video

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House Passes SB 1: Critics Warn of “Red Tape” for Medicaid and SNAP

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Indiana Rain to Snow Wednesday Night

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Banks Demands Federal Investigation of Trucking Scams in Indiana

Van Lost Control; Hits Deputy Vehicle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Struck

Ryan Carr
Local  |  John Herrick

Ryan Carr Named Executive Director of IU Basketball

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday, Center Grove is 28-0

Brian Elliott
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Remembering Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott

GIANT TENDERLOIN SANDWICH
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Tenderloin Bill Dies at Committee Deadline

Corn Stalks in a Field with a Sun Flare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Kokomo Council to Vote on 750-Acre Industrial Annexation

University of Indianapolis sign
Local  |  WISH-TV

UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close