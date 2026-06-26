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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Is Indy Facing A Crisis Not Being Covered By Local Media?

And why are local officials holding a "crime summit" that will be closed to the media?

Published on June 26, 2026

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  • Lack of specific carjacking law leads to revolving door justice, with suspects quickly released.
  • Many perpetrators are young men committing crimes for the thrill of stealing and joyriding in Kia cars.
  • Delivery drivers face serious risks, with some being ambushed and threatened at gunpoint.
A deranged middle aged man in a black mask threatening someone with a gun to come closer. A robber barking orders to give him money. Isolated on a white backdrop.
Source: MDV Edwards / Getty

Is Indy Facing A Crisis Not Being Covered By Local Media?

Is Indianapolis facing a crisis that’s being overshadowed by more sensational headlines? A recent viral story about an Indy car racer’s complaint about the city’s dangers has dominated the news, but a more pressing issue has been quietly brewing in the background.

This segment of Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins delves into the world of carjacking, a crime that’s on the rise in Indianapolis, and the surprising reasons behind it.

According to Ryan Hedrick, WIBC News, “Indiana does not have a specific statute for carjacking, so the cops will charge you with armed robbery or strong armed robbery instead.” This lack of a clear law has led to a revolving door of justice, with many carjacking suspects being released from jail after just a few days. As Ryan points out, “it’s a little bit political and a little bit judicial” – a combination that’s contributing to the problem.

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
Ryan Mears – Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

But what’s driving this surge in carjacking? Ryan explains that many of the perpetrators are young men who are committing these crimes for the thrill of joyriding in stolen vehicles. He notes that “it’s sort of surreal to see it at the levels it’s been at.” The ease of stealing Kia cars, in particular, has made them a target for thieves, with some groups even documenting their crimes on social media.

The consequences of carjacking are dire, with delivery drivers facing the risk of being ambushed and even attacked by armed individuals. Ryan shares his own experience as a DoorDash driver, recalling the time he was dropped off at a vacant home and was confronted by people wearing ski masks with guns pointed at him. “You have two choices,” he says, “you give up your car or you lose your life.”

The issue is complex, and Ryan suggests that there may be ways to put more pressure on those responsible and prevent some of these crimes from happening. However, it seems that some officials are more interested in keeping the statistics looking good than in addressing the root of the problem.

In addition, there will be a “crime summit” being held today by local leaders and law enforcement that is closed to the public and media.

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The lack of transparency from local officials gives the impression that they don’t want to be confronted with uncomfortable questions.

This segment sheds light on a critical issue that’s affecting the community, and it’s a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the complexities of crime and justice in Indianapolis. Tune in to hear more about the carjacking epidemic and the efforts to combat it.

Listen to the “Is Indy Facing A Crisis Not Being Covered By Local Media?” discussion in full here:     

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