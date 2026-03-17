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What’s Going On At The Indianapolis Zoo?

Something weird is going on at the zoo, and it's not about the animals

Published on March 17, 2026

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Tony Katz:  s also got his eye on the Indianapolis Zoo, where the president and CEO, Rob Shumaker, has stepped down.

Now, we’re not ones to jump to conclusions, but this story has all the hallmarks of a controversy waiting to happen. “This story has all of the Newfields vibes,” Tony says, referencing a similar scandal that rocked the Indianapolis Museum of Art. “Not that there is financial impropriety, that’s something weird went on. There’s a story behind the story.”

Tony’s not one to shy away from a good mystery, and he’s determined to get to the bottom of what’s really going on at the zoo. “I don’t know what the story is, but I assume there’s a story,” he says. “This has all the Newfields vibes. I want them to be successful, but it’s gonna be interesting.”

It’s a fascinating conversation that raises important questions about accountability, transparency, and the importance of getting to the truth. If you’re curious about these stories and want to hear more, tune in to the full segment. We’ll be diving deeper into the details of the mystery at the zoo

Listen to the “What’s Going On At The Indianapolis Zoo?” discussion in full here:     

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