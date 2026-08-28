SWAT Response at Westfield Apartment Complex

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

WESTFIELD, Ind — A 16-year-old girl was seriously beaten, her mother was confronted with a gun, and two people police were looking for apparently escaped through a second-story window early Friday morning in Westfield.

Police were called around 3:40 a.m. to the Casey Acres Apartments near Ditch Road and 176th Street for a disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers learned the girl had been hit with a blunt object and suffered significant injuries to her head and face. She was taken to a hospital.

Police say the girl’s mother confronted the person responsible, who then pulled out a gun. The mother got back to her apartment and called 911.

Officers went to a nearby apartment looking for a man and woman who they believed could be armed. They couldn’t make contact and called in the Noblesville-Westfield Emergency Services Unit.

When officers entered the apartment, they found an open second-floor window with a torn screen.

Police believe the two had already escaped before officers established a perimeter.

Westfield police identified them as Markeyzus Dean and Tyanna Bonds. Police say Dean has an active felony warrant in Marion County for gun charges.

The large police presence included officers in tactical gear and an armored vehicle.

Police say the scene is now clear and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.