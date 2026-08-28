USDOT to Provide $26 Million to INDOT for Bridge, Road Repairs

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STATEWIDE — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $26 million in emergency relief funds to the Indiana Department of Transportation to assist with repairs to roads and bridges damaged by recent storms and flooding.

The funding will help repair sections of I-70, State Road 38, multiple bridges in Wayne County, and support the replacement of the Hazel Dell Parkway bridge in Carmel.

“Our hearts go out to the families across Indiana that were devastated by extreme flooding,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a release. “We’re moving this emergency funding immediately to help the state reopen vital transportation links that residents rely on.”

The Federal Highway Administration is working closely with INDOT to speed up repairs and help ensure critical transportation is restored as soon as possible.

“The emergency relief funding we are providing will help the state quickly fix broken transportation links so people can get back to work, run their businesses, and get back to their daily routines,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster.

This emergency funding is an initial installment to restore essential transportation infrastructure. Additional funds will be allocated through the Emergency Relief program.