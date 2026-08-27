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Indiana Man Convicted of Child Molesting Caught in New Mexico

A Frankfort man convicted of child molestation and other child sex crimes in New Mexico has been arrested.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Authorities have arrested a Frankfort man convicted of child molestation and other child sex crimes in New Mexico.

The Frankfort Police Department announced that Richard Henson is now in custody following a multi-agency collaboration with New Mexico State Police. On Tuesday, Henson’s jury trial concluded with him being convicted of the following:

  • Two counts of Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)
  • Four counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (Level 5 Felony)
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Level 6 Felony)

After his initial arrest in February 2025, FPD said Henson failed to appear in court for a bond revocation hearing on Aug. 19, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Frankfort police noted that victims of Henson’s crimes have been informed that he is now in jail and waiting to be extradited back to Indiana, where he will soon learn his sentence.

Previous reporting detailed how one of the victims, who was 13 years old when they first interacted with the suspect, told investigators that they would regularly visit Henson’s house, where they would allegedly consume alcohol and marijuana together.

Court documents show the victim recalling how Henson would ask to touch the victim sexually before providing them with alcohol or marijuana. The victim also shared that they consumed so much alcohol that they reportedly “blacked out” during one of their visits to Henson’s home.

The victim remembered reportedly waking up in Henson’s bed without any pants on, according to court documents. Henson was naked and was allegedly “straddling” the victim.

This information was shared during a forensic interview with detectives on Jan. 3, 2025. 11 days later, a second victim was interviewed.

This second victim, who was also 13 years old during the alleged incidents, said Henson began touching them inappropriately in August or September of 2024 during one of their many visits to Henson’s home. The victim reported that Henson would often make these sexual advances in the living room of the residence and sometimes in his bedroom.

The victim accused Henson of trying to touch them under their clothes during these encounters.

Court records show additional victims coming forward and sharing similar encounters that involved visiting Henson at his home, where they would allegedly allow him to touch them inappropriately in exchange for alcohol or marijuana. All of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 15.

On Feb. 4, 2025, officers with the Frankfort Police Department executed a search warrant at Henson’s residence in the 1000 block of Rowe Street.

Officers recovered marijuana and “marijuana cigarettes,” according to court documents. Police also found a journal where Henson allegedly described an encounter with one of the victims.

During an initial interview with detectives, Henson allegedly admitted to touching the underage victims and kissing one of them as well. Henson went on to tell detectives that he had touched the victims “to feel some sort of excitement.”

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