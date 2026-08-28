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Police Arrest Indy Woman for Abandoning Baby

A 24-year-old Indianapolis mother is behind bars after police say she abandoned her infant behind a strip mall earlier this week.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old Indianapolis mother is behind bars after police say she abandoned her infant behind a strip mall earlier this week.

Officers arrested Faith Argo on Wednesday. Court documents say someone spotted something suspicious behind the store on East Thompson Road, leading officers to find the baby uninjured in a car seat.

Police say Argo left a note in the seat reading, “I am unable to keep him. Needs a good family.”

According to court records, a man waited in the car for his wife outside a nearby Dollar General and saw Argo carry the car seat away, then return without it. The man and his wife went behind the building, found the baby, and called 911.

The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children as a precaution and is doing okay.

When detectives tracked Argo down using surveillance video, she admitted she had been homeless, didn’t want to be a mother, and lacked transportation to reach a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Argo is facing a preliminary neglect charge.

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