Motorcycle and Vehicle Crash in Danville; 1 Injured

Source: FOX 59

DANVILLE, Ind. –– A person on a motorcycle is seriously injured after crashing in Danville Friday morning.

Danville police arrived at the “West Split” intersection of U.S. 36 and East Main Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Medics took the motorcyclist to a hospital for medical treatment.

Westbound U.S. Highway 36 and the eastbound turn lane onto East Main Street are both closed.

The crash is under investigation.