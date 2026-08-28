Matt Bair’s Family Releases Statement After His Death

Source: Matt Bair / Matt Bair 93 WIBC Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of longtime WIBC traffic anchor and personality Matt Bair is speaking publicly following his unexpected death this week.

In a statement to Bair’s WIBC co-workers, listeners and friends, the Bair family said his death was accidental and that they believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

To Matt’s WIBC co-workers, listeners, and friends, Thank you for your patience and understanding as our family has been navigating Matt’s unexpected passing. Matt was open about his battle with addiction. His death was accidental and we do believe at this time that alcohol was a contributing factor. Matt touched countless lives during his career in radio, charitable endeavors, and as a producer of the “Supporting Sobriety” Podcast. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from his WIBC family and listeners. Your words, prayers, and memories have carried us through this difficult time. Matt will be missed beyond measure. With love,

The Bair Family

The family says details about a celebration of life will be shared in the coming days.