President and CEO of Newfields Resigns

INDIANAPOLIS — After a little more than a year on the job, Newfields CEO and President Colette Pierce Burnette has resigned.
Burnette took the role last year, following the 2021 resignation of Charles Venable.
Venable left after he and the museum received negative attention for an online job posting that said potential employees would need to maintain “the museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”
It is not clear at this time why Burnette has left the position. Newfields Board of Trustees Chair Darrianne Christian said, “We are grateful for her work on behalf of Newfields and wish her well in her future endeavors.”
In the meantime, Michael Kubacki will serve on an interim basis as the museum’s president and CEO.
Kubacki has been on the museum’s Board of Trustees since 2014. He is also the chairman of Lake City Bank and Lakeland Financial Corporation.
