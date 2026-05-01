2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X (Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has been named the pace car for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

The Corvette was unveiled at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday. The USA-themed car is white and blue with red stripes split down the middle and the Indy 500 logo on the side, helping celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

“When I drove the car up here just a minute ago to pull it out onto the straightaway, it’s surreal,” said Tony Roma, a Corvette Executive Chief Engineer.

President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar series Doug Boles said the Corvette has a top speed of 233 miles per hour.

Leading the field of 33 drivers to green for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be national champion Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti. He drove the Corvette around the track for a few practice laps on Thursday.

“I’m just hoping coach Cignetti decides to pull off when it’s time instead of trying to race those 33 cars into turn one,” said Boles.

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 24.