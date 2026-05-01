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22 Arrested in Multi-State Gambling Ring Raid

Published on May 1, 2026

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United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana
Source: DOJ / DOJ

HAMMOND, Ind. — A multi-year investigation into a sprawling illegal gambling empire culminated this week in a 28-count federal indictment and the arrest of 22 individuals across the United States.

Dubbed “Operation Porterhouse Parlay,” the crackdown targeted an organization that authorities say used “old-school” mob tactics to extort money from Hoosier communities.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) and joined by the FBI and IRS, uncovered a criminal network operating in Northwest Indiana and beyond since early 2021. Among those charged is the accused ringleader, James L. Gerodemos, known as “Jimmy the Greek,” along with Dean “Dean Gem” Gialamos and 20 other associates.

“Through this indictment, the grand jury has claimed that the defendants built an illegal gambling organization that operated both online and in person at two northern Indiana businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred during a press conference Thursday.

Threats and Intimidation
According to court documents, the organization was far from a casual betting operation. Federal prosecutors say the group used “extortionate means” to collect debts, employing threats and intimidation to squeeze money from victims. The charges include Hobbs Act extortion, money laundering, and the illegal transmission of wagering information.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy O’Malley emphasized that the operation posed a significant threat to public safety. “This was not a case of harmless or casual gambling,” O’Malley said. “It was part of a broader pattern of criminal behavior that included coercion, intimidation, and financial exploitation.”

A Huge Logistical Strike
The takedown involved more than 150 law enforcement officers executing search and arrest warrants across the country. While the hub was in Northern Indiana, arrests were made as far away as Los Angeles, Sarasota, Boston, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Seven search warrants were executed at homes and businesses tied to the network.

“Thursday marked the culmination of a lengthy, complex and collaborative investigation,” said IGC Superintendent Brock Pilgrim. “The indictments, arrest and search warrants all send a clear message: those who attempt to corrupt the integrity of licensed gaming operations in Indiana will be held accountable.”

Authorities believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. U.S. Attorney Mildred warned that the investigation is far from over, stating, “My office will investigate any additional crimes revealed by the evidence and any additional subjects who might have participated.”

If convicted, the defendants face steep penalties. The conspiracy to commit money laundering and extortion charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and fines up to $500,000.

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