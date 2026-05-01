Listen Live
Close
Local

Marion Teens Charged After Assault of 13-Year-Old Caught on Video

Published on May 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Viral Video of Marion Teens Fighting
Source: Facebook / Cuddy Stevens

*STORY FROM F0X 59

MARION, Ind. — A community is rallying behind a 13-year-old boy after a disturbing viral video surfaced showing him being cornered, berated, and physically assaulted by a group of his peers.

While Marion Police have moved to file charges against several of the suspects, the victim’s family says the emotional scars will take much longer to heal.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, shows Dylan Fine backed against a fence under a concrete bridge near Washington Street. For over a minute, Dylan is seen with his hands raised, pleading with the group of four to five boys to let him go. The attackers, using heavy profanity and racial slurs, accused Dylan of “snitching” on a friend—an accusation his mother, Amanda Burdine, says is entirely false.

“I hear those screams and I wish my brain would shut it off,” Burdine said, recounting the moment she watched the footage of her son being punched to the ground.

Burdine explained that the attack was a calculated setup. One boy walked Dylan to the bridge under the guise of needing to use the restroom, only to return with several others who jumped him. Dylan, who is being tested for autism, has struggled with bullying throughout the school year.

According to Burdine, the trauma has fundamentally changed her son. “He won’t go outside my house now by himself,” she said. “He doesn’t want to go to school; he’s terrified.”

Police Action and Community Support
The Marion Police Department confirmed that three of the teenagers involved are being charged with battery causing serious bodily harm. Detectives have since identified a fourth suspect who may face similar charges. Due to the ages of the suspects, their names have not been released, and the case is being handled through the Grant County Juvenile Probation Department.

Despite the brutality of the attack, the Marion community has stepped up to provide a “safe space” for Dylan. The Downtown Barber Lounge has offered Dylan free services until he graduates high school. Staff members even went on a shopping spree for the teen, gifting him a PlayStation, new clothes, and shoes.

While Burdine is heartbroken, she remains hopeful that the attackers receive the intervention they need. “I hope that they realize this is not the road to go down and I hope they get help,” she said. “All we can do is pray for them.”

An anti-bullying event is reportedly being planned for later this month in Gas City as the community continues to rally around the Fine family.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Blurred police lights.
Local  |  FOX 59

Police Investigate Threats at Zionsville Community High School, Avon High School

Sheriff Rich Kelly with a cowboy hat and brown uniform
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sheriff Rich Kelly Faces New Gun Charge

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center's Un-Gala Event
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center Raises Over $35,000 from ‘Un-Gala’

Jamey Noel mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Jailed Former Clark County Sheriff Files Lawsuit

Viral Video of Marion Teens Fighting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Marion Teens Charged After Assault of 13-Year-Old Caught on Video

DUI Checkpoint
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick and Johnette Cruz

IMPD Runs Data‑Driven Traffic Operation on Near East Side

Fort Wayne Police
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Fort Wayne Police Not Criminally Responsible in Fatal 2025 Shooting

Sheridan Water Issue
Local  |  John Herrick

Water Service Experiences Outage in Sheridan, Now Restored

Joshua Wasson
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

State Police Arrest Man After Threats to Lt. Gov. Beckwith

United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

22 Arrested in Multi-State Gambling Ring Raid

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X
IndyCar  |  Staff

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500

Israel Espinosa
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Previously Deported Illegal Alien Sentenced for Fatal 2010 Crash

Person of Interest in Bloomington Shooting-4
Local  |  Staff

Bloomington Police Share Photos of Person of Interest in Shooting

Gov. Mike Braun
News  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Signs Laws Targeting Foreign Threats, Tobacco

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close