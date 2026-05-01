Marion Teens Charged After Assault of 13-Year-Old Caught on Video

Source: Facebook / Cuddy Stevens

*STORY FROM F0X 59

MARION, Ind. — A community is rallying behind a 13-year-old boy after a disturbing viral video surfaced showing him being cornered, berated, and physically assaulted by a group of his peers.

While Marion Police have moved to file charges against several of the suspects, the victim’s family says the emotional scars will take much longer to heal.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, shows Dylan Fine backed against a fence under a concrete bridge near Washington Street. For over a minute, Dylan is seen with his hands raised, pleading with the group of four to five boys to let him go. The attackers, using heavy profanity and racial slurs, accused Dylan of “snitching” on a friend—an accusation his mother, Amanda Burdine, says is entirely false.

“I hear those screams and I wish my brain would shut it off,” Burdine said, recounting the moment she watched the footage of her son being punched to the ground.

Burdine explained that the attack was a calculated setup. One boy walked Dylan to the bridge under the guise of needing to use the restroom, only to return with several others who jumped him. Dylan, who is being tested for autism, has struggled with bullying throughout the school year.

According to Burdine, the trauma has fundamentally changed her son. “He won’t go outside my house now by himself,” she said. “He doesn’t want to go to school; he’s terrified.”

Police Action and Community Support

The Marion Police Department confirmed that three of the teenagers involved are being charged with battery causing serious bodily harm. Detectives have since identified a fourth suspect who may face similar charges. Due to the ages of the suspects, their names have not been released, and the case is being handled through the Grant County Juvenile Probation Department.

Despite the brutality of the attack, the Marion community has stepped up to provide a “safe space” for Dylan. The Downtown Barber Lounge has offered Dylan free services until he graduates high school. Staff members even went on a shopping spree for the teen, gifting him a PlayStation, new clothes, and shoes.

While Burdine is heartbroken, she remains hopeful that the attackers receive the intervention they need. “I hope that they realize this is not the road to go down and I hope they get help,” she said. “All we can do is pray for them.”

An anti-bullying event is reportedly being planned for later this month in Gas City as the community continues to rally around the Fine family.