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State Police Arrest Man After Threats to Lt. Gov. Beckwith

Troopers say Joshua Wasson posted the threats on a Meta platform and had been sending messages since March.

Published on May 1, 2026

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Joshua Wasson
Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

JASPER, Ind — Indiana State Police arrested a Jasper man on April 30 after investigators say he sent threatening messages on social media to Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

Troopers say Joshua Wasson posted the threats on a Meta platform and had been sending messages since March.

Police interviewed him at his workplace before taking him into custody. He is now in the Dubois County Jail without bond, charged with intimidation against a public official, a Level 6 felony.

Beckwith says the messages escalated this week.

“I’ve gotten some messages from this guy going back to March, and I got a couple yesterday that were very, very threatening. One was a picture of Charlie Kirk. It was a graphic showing him being shot in the neck, with blood coming out of his neck.”

He says State Police acted quickly.

“So I sent that right over to our security team. This guy seemed a little more unhinged than some of the others we’ve dealt with. I said, ‘Please.’ They jumped on it right away, and they told us last night they were going to get him.”

Beckwith says the latest incidents have pushed his concern higher.

“This guy made it sound more like he was actually going to do something. That’s where it really crossed the line, especially after the bomb threat at my house a couple weeks ago.”

Even with the threats, Beckwith says he’s not backing down.

“When you have an eternal perspective, it changes everything. I believe I’m doing what God has called me to do. People need to know the truth, that I love people. I love everybody, even the people threatening me. I love them too.”

Beckwith expects the court to put protections in place.

“And so, certainly he’s not going to sit in jail forever over something like this. But I do expect there will be a restraining order, protective order, where a judge will say if you’re caught anywhere within 200 yards of the lieutenant governor or his family, you’re going back to jail.”

Wasson is also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, on top of the threats.

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