Water Service Experiences Outage in Sheridan, Now Restored

Source: Indiana American Water

SHERIDAN, Ind.–Water service was disrupted in Sheridan because of an outage Friday morning, but that service has since been restored.

Indiana American Water announced that the town’s water system issue may have been caused by an electrical issue, but that is still under investigation. The town is going to be under a boil water advisory until roughly 2 am Saturday.

“Obviously, we’re still looking at system pressures. We encourage our customers to sign up for alerts off of our website so they can get the latest information,” said Joel Reuter, external affairs manager for Indiana American Water.

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Reuter says the boil water advisory means that people in Sheridan need to put the water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

“But the water is now okay for washing, bathing, and other common uses,” Reuter reiterated.

Reuter says the issue that caused the disruption may have been power-related, but the workers are doing all they can to figure out what made this happen.

“All these water treatment plants are very sophisticated and we are monitoring equipment with censors that should have alarmed people that our water tank was getting lower and the service pumps filled the water tank. We dispatched crews and electrical workers to go out and look at everything. We’re still trying to narrow down and figure out what those problems are,” said Reuter.

Customers are also encouraged to sign up for My Water alerts, Indiana American Water’s notification system, to receive updates directly by text, email, or phone. Alerts can be customized by location and type to help ensure timely and relevant information about service updates and disruptions.