Person Critically Injured After Being Stabbed on Indy’s Near East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing from early Saturday morning that put someone in the hospital.

According to IMPD, a person was stabbed at around 4 a.m. on the city’s near east side. Officers were called to the intersection of East New York Street & North Temple Avenue.

Police found someone in critical condition. Officers initially believed they had a gunshot wound, but later discovered that the person was stabbed.

There have been no details shared about a motive or the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.