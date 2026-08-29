Person Critically Injured After Being Stabbed on Indy’s Near East Side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing from early Saturday morning that put someone in the hospital.
According to IMPD, a person was stabbed at around 4 a.m. on the city’s near east side. Officers were called to the intersection of East New York Street & North Temple Avenue.
Police found someone in critical condition. Officers initially believed they had a gunshot wound, but later discovered that the person was stabbed.
There have been no details shared about a motive or the suspect or suspects involved.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
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