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1 Dead, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Marion Apartment Fire

A fire broke out at the Prince Hall Plaza apartments Friday afternoon.

Published on August 29, 2026
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MARION, Ind. — One person is dead and two firefighters are injured from a fire at an apartment building in Marion on Friday.

At around 12:40 p.m., the City of Marion Fire Department said they got a call about a fire at the Prince Hall Plaza apartments in the 3600 block of South Prince Hall Drive.

EMS crews from Marion Health Hospital arrived first. They noticed smoke coming from the front of a two-story building and learned that someone was trapped inside.

First responders said there were multiple efforts to rescue the person trapped, but they were unsuccessful because of the heavy smoke and extreme heat.

Once firefighters arrived, they located the person inside the building, pulled them out, and extinguished the fire. MFD said the person was unfortunately pronounced dead there.

The victim’s identity has not yet been shared.

The MFD Investigation Unit and the State of Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

City of Marion fire department press release about a structure fire on South Prince Hall Drive, resulting in one civilian fatality and two first responders sustaining minor injuries.

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