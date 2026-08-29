ISP: 2 Killed in Crash on I-69 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said two people were killed in a crash on I-69 southbound in Greene County on Saturday.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at mile marker 93. ISP is recommending drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
At least two medical helicopters were called to the scene.
Troopers from the Bloomington District are investigating the double-fatal crash.
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