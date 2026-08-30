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Driver Dies After Crashing into Tree in Danville

A driver is dead after crashing into a tree early Saturday morning.

Published on August 30, 2026
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DANVILLE, Ind. – A driver is dead after crashing into a tree early Saturday morning.

Hendricks County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on County Road 350 South and Cartersburg Road around 1:50 a.m. after another driver reported a car on fire.

Deputies say a white Volswagen was traveling north on Cartersburg Road when the car left the roadway. The Volkswagen continued for some distance before hitting a tree and catching fire.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was pronounced dead.

Deputies have not released the driver’s identity. Deputies also are not sure if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

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