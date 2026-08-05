Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Broad Ripple Needs More Than Nostalgia. It Needs A Comeback

Can Indianapolis preserve its history without freezing an important neighborhood in place?

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Broad Ripple's historic fire station presents a redevelopment challenge, but doing nothing is not preservation.
  • Local businesses want Broad Ripple to thrive again, and new investments signal potential market opportunities.
  • Civic leaders must confront Broad Ripple's problems, not just talk around them, to enable the neighborhood's comeback.
Broad Ripple
Source: Instagram / other

Broad Ripple Needs More Than Nostalgia. It Needs A Comeback

Tony Katz isn’t buying the idea that Broad Ripple’s 104-year-old fire station should be treated as untouchable simply because it is historic. 

The Department of Metropolitan Development has issued a redevelopment request for the former station, a one-and-a-half-story building that received an addition in 1994 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2011. Katz said the question is not whether history matters — it is whether Indianapolis can preserve that history without freezing an important neighborhood in place. 

“Is the issue that you can’t do anything to the building because it’s 104 years old?” Katz asked, warning that any proposal will likely meet resistance from residents determined to protect what they see as part of Broad Ripple’s fabric. 

But Broad Ripple, Katz argued, needs more than nostalgia. It needs a comeback. 

For years, the neighborhood has been caught in what Katz called a “limbo state” — remembered as a once-great destination, then battered by concerns about violence and safety. Local business owners want to see it thriving again, and there are signs that investors may see an opening where others see a write-off. 

A new high-end steakhouse, is expected to take over the former HopCat location at Broad Ripple and Hamilton. Katz said that kind of restaurant — with steak, seafood and classic cocktails — sends a message: either operators believe there is an untapped local market willing to spend more than $60 on a steak, or the economics of the area have become unusually favorable. 

Either way, it is movement. And Broad Ripple badly needs it. 

“We would be foolish to say, ‘Broad Ripple, we should just let that die on the vine,’” Katz said. “Absolutely foolish thing to do.” 

Katz pointed to the Bottleworks District downtown as proof that Indianapolis still has enormous room to grow when development is allowed to work. He said the city “thrives in spite of its leadership,” taking aim at Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and what he described as a broader class of civic leaders who talk around the city’s problems instead of confronting them. 

Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

The fire station presents a real challenge, Katz acknowledged. Redevelopment may require preserving its façade, finding a new use for the structure or building elsewhere and repurposing the parcel. But doing nothing is not preservation. It is surrender dressed up as sentiment. 

Related Stories

“We should not give up on Broad Ripple,” Katz said. “That’s an outrageous, silly mistake.” 

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand. 

Listen to the “Broad Ripple Needs More Than Nostalgia. It Needs A Comeback” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump Blasts Fake News Media for Not Talking About the Consequences of Socialist Policies

Today on the Marketplace:    Perfect Noggin for your baby

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Popeye & Janie

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Central Indiana Teen Challenge Lawsuit - Former youth residents claim abuse, trafficking, forced labor, and coercion according to the lawsuit details.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Survivors Detail Isolation & Neglect at Millions-Funded IN Facility

Comments
Women's Pro Baseball League Opening Day - Los Angeles v New York
5 Items
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Motown Legend Martha Reeves National Anthem Goes Viral

Comments
Brick building with sign reading "Crispus Attucks High School". The sign displays the message "Back to school night Aug 5th".
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IPS And IU Health Expand Crispus Attucks with $44 Million Project

Comments
John Stehr headshot
5 Items
Politics  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Crime Seeping Its Way Into Boone County

Comments
A young woman holding a large pink banner that reads "REFUGE GIRLS ACADEMY ABUSES KIDS" while standing on a sidewalk in front of a building.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protest Targets Lebanon Youth Facility Accused of Abuse; Forced Labor

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Rep. Jim Lucas Opens Up About Mass Deportation Rally

Comments
Firefighter in protective gear using a hose to extinguish smoke and flames.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Apartment Fire Leaves More Than 50 Without Homes

Comments
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Comments
Local News
Indiana State Police shield logo
Local  |  Staff

State Police Begin Investigation Into Jackson County Inmate’s Death

Comments
A smiling woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone at a podium with the text "Insight Shapes Impact" visible.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Leadership Consultant Advocates for Systems-Based Child Welfare Reform

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with a police badge visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Council Democrats Need Votes to Override Hogsett’s Wheel Tax Veto

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hidden Bathroom Camera Leads to 15-Year Federal Sentence

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Police vehicle with flashing lights at a nighttime crime scene with police officers present.
Local  |  Staff

Teenager Hurt in Shooting Near Indy’s 13th And Rural

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fishers Crash Leaves One Dead

Comments
Damaged vehicle on dark street at night, with debris and police tape visible.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy North Side Crash Kills Two, Injures Three

Comments
A damaged black SUV with a cracked windshield and damaged front end, parked on a dark street at night.
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Texas Men Wanted for Burglary Arrested in Greenfield

Comments
Planes at Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

American Airlines Upgrades South Bend-to-O’Hare Route to Flights

Comments
Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Vehicle Break-Ins at University of Evansville

Comments
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Mears’ Office Responds After Crime Summit Absence

Comments
Dense forest with a white van or trailer partially visible through the trees.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Threats Force Move of Heritage Indiana Deportation Rally

Comments
Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Responds to 3 Shootings Monday Night, Including 1 Fatal

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close