Prosecutors: Nicholas Fulk Charged With Murder in Broad Ripple Shooting

Published on March 20, 2024

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police say is responsible for a shooting in Broad Ripple this past weekend.

On Wednesday morning, 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk was charged with one count of murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Fulk had his initial court hearing on Wednesday.

One man was killed in the shooting at Landsharks nightclub at 808 Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:20 am Saturday. He was later identified as 36-year-old Timothy Brown.

Five other men were also shot, but they survived.

Surveillance video shows Fulk pull a gun out of a woman’s bra and fire shots into the crowd, which caused everyone inside to run and duck for cover.

Court documents say that the surveillance video contradicts the woman’s story because she told detectives that Fulk brought the gun into the club in his own coat pocket.

When asked about potential charges for the woman, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said “the investigation is ongoing” and that they will “provide updates as soon as they are available.”

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission says Landsharks is closed in the meantime and the owners are not sure if the bar will reopen.

