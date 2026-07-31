Gene Simmons Talks State Fair, IndyCar, and the American Dream!

Tongues out! One of the kings of rock and roll is coming to the Indiana State Fair!

Kiss co-founder and legendary rocker Gene Simmons is set to take the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage August 20th.

Simmons called into the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about his upcoming performance along with his deep ties to Indy and how he’s really living the American dream. (He also roasts Hammer and Nigel, which is icing on the rock ‘n roll cake.)