Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Sophie Cunningham Standing Firm On Being Normal

Tony Katz discussed the controversy surrounding Sophie Cunningham, a popular figure in the world of women’s sports. The debate centers around her comments on trans athletes in women’s sports, which have sparked a heated discussion on social media.

Cunningham’s comments, which were featured in an ESPN piece, have been met with both praise and criticism. As she herself said, “I think I’m here to extend love, but I also think with that love is truth, being honest, and I want to protect young girls in a locker room or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” Her statement is straightforward and unapologetic: “Men should not be in women’s sports. Easy. Why is anybody giving her a hard time?”

Katz expressed his support for Cunningham, arguing that her comments are “normal” and “basic.” He questioned why she’s being villainized for stating a fact that many people agree with. “What the hell are we doing?” he asked. “You got to win, But everybody’s so desperate to get a click and retweet this and post that, and look at my point of view here, they’re gonna screw this woman over.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Katz also drew a distinction between Cunningham and another high-profile figure in the sports world, Megan Rapinoe who has been criticized for her stance on the issue.

Listen to the “Sophie Cunningham Standing Firm On Being Normal” discussion in full here: