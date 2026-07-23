Sophie Cunningham: “I Want to Protect Young Girls in a Locker Room”

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense. … I think it’s really important to protect children….I don’t dislike anyone. … I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women. …”

An expert from a recent interview with ESPN is going viral, all because Cunningham says she is standing up for young girls in sports.

She’ll weigh in on how to “protect women’s sports,” she says, because she’s in that world and feels qualified to speak to that world. “I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” she says. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Cunningham was later asked again about her comment and she respectfully, doubled down.

Cunningham is one of many prominent female athletes to speak out for girls’ sports. Riley Gaines, Martina Navratilova, and Nancy Hogshead are among others who are challenging leagues around the country to not allow biological men to play in women’s sports.