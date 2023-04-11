Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Misogynists not Feminists

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are two of the most popular female athletes on the planet. They would call themselves feminists, but they are not.

Rapinoe is best know for her time on the national soccer stage. She has played in multiple Women’s World Cups. She is known for more than just playing soccer though.

She led the charge in fighting for equal pay in men and women’s international soccer. That is her biggest claim to fame when it comes to activism.

Bird recently retired from the WNBA where she had an outstanding career. Over her 21-year career she was a 13-time all-star and won four WNBA Championships.

She also has a history of activism. She was a big proponent of putting social justice messages on WNBA jerseys.

Oh, I forgot to mention, Rapinoe and Bird are engaged.

They both, along with other athletes, signed a letter opposing the “Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act.” The act would prohibit school athletic programs from allowing individuals whose biological sex at birth was male to participate in programs that are for women or girls.

This is a bill designed to protect women. Yet, these two “feminists” signed a letter opposing the bill. It is insane. They do not care about women. They care about themselves and their brands.

