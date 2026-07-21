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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Why Is The Solution Always To Raise Taxes?

Greenwood Common Council approves wheel and vehicle excise tax, not tighten their belt

Published on July 21, 2026

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  • Cities should make tough decisions and prioritize spending, not just raise taxes.
  • Outright bans on beneficial developments like data centers are short-sighted.
  • Cities need to find new solutions to funding challenges beyond the default tax hike.
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Source: Ana-O / Getty

Why Is The Solution Always To Raise Taxes?

As cities across the country grapple with the challenges of funding infrastructure and providing essential services, one question keeps coming up: is the solution always to raise taxes? Tony Katz delves into the recent decision by Greenwood leaders to implement a wheel tax, a move that has sparked debate and discussion among residents.

The wheel tax, which will cost $25 per year for vehicles registered in Greenwood and $40 for buses, semis, and RVs, is a response to changes in state funding rules. But is it the only option on the table? Tony argues that cities should be able to make tough decisions and prioritize their spending, rather than simply relying on taxpayers to foot the bill.

“We need to start thinking about how we’re going to make these hard choices,” Tony says. “Is the only answer always to raise the tax? Well, we don’t raise the tax, Grandma’s gonna die because they won’t get services – that’s not an answer.”

Tony also touches on the topic of data centers, which have become a contentious issue in some areas. “The outright ban conversation on data centers is amongst the dumbest things I’ve ever seen,” they say. “It is a ridiculous notion that provides us no value.”

But Tony is not just criticizing the opposition to data centers – they’re also advocating for a more nuanced approach to growth and development. “I’m in favor of growth, I’m absolutely in favor of growth,” they say. “But I’m not in favor of growth just for its sake. And I’m certainly not in favor of saying, when in doubt, are the people pay more taxes”

Tony’s comments are a call to action for cities to think creatively about their budgets and to explore alternative solutions to the challenges they face. By inviting the mayor of Greenwood to discuss the city’s decision to implement the wheel tax, Tony is encouraging a more open and honest conversation about the trade-offs involved in funding infrastructure and providing essential services.

As the debate over the wheel tax continues, one thing is clear: it’s time for cities to start thinking outside the box and exploring new solutions to the challenges they face. To hear more of Tony’s thoughts on this topic and to learn more about the issues facing Greenwood, tune in to this episode and listen to the “Why Is The Solution Always To Raise Taxes?” discussion in full here:   

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