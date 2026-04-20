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Indy Mourns Loss Of Bob Kevoian

Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host Radio and Hall of Famer passes at 75

Published on April 20, 2026

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  • Bob and Tom's show had a unique connection with its audience that went beyond humor and music.
  • The show's enduring success and impact on Indiana is a testament to the duo's commitment to their values and passions.
  • The loss of Bob Kevoian is deeply felt, but his legacy as a broadcasting pioneer will continue to inspire.
Bob Kevoian
Source: @bobandtom / @bobandtom

Indy Mourns Loss Of Bob Kevoian

Reflecting on the life and legacy of a broadcasting legend,Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the impact of Bob and Tom, a beloved Indiana radio duo who recently lost their beloved host, Bob Kevoian. Tony Katz reflects on the significance of the Bob and Tom show, which was more than just a radio program – it was a staple of Indiana culture.

Tony’s conversation is filled with stories and anecdotes about his own experiences with Bob and Tom, as well as the countless memories shared by listeners across the state. “I swear to you, it’s not that his last name ever came up often for me,” Tony says, revealing that he only recently learned he’d been pronouncing Bob’s last name incorrectly. This lighthearted moment sets the tone for a conversation that’s both personal and profound.

As Tony reminisces about Bob and Tom’s impact on Indiana, he highlights the unique bond they shared with their audience. “The show continued as Bob retired, and Tom Griswold and that entire team continues to operate,” Tony notes. “I’m amazed by it. They’ve got like ten or eleven people on air.” Despite the show’s enduring success, Tony acknowledges the immense loss felt by the community, saying, “The impact is massive, and the loss is tremendous in the loss of Kevoian.”

Throughout today’s show, Tony shares his own perspective on what made the Bob and Tom show so special. He notes that it wasn’t just about the humor or the music – it was about the sense of connection and community that the duo fostered. “The story of Bob and Tom is one of those things that I can see it from here and go through the history and say that is amazing stuff,” Tony says. “And the musical love, especially the love of the Beatles and musical acts an artist that he helped and supported, and I could see it from here, and I could take a look at Nigel’s collection of the Bob and Tom CDs and I can see it.”

As Tony reflects on the legacy of Bob and Tom, he emphasizes the importance of staying true to one’s values and passions. “I think that Bob Kevoian is going to be one of those things that I can see it from here and go through the history and say that is amazing stuff,” he says. “And I really do appreciate that, and I think I think Bob and Tom is one of those things.”

Listen to the “Indy Mourns Loss Of Bob Kevoian” discussion in full here:     

WIBC’s Matt Hibbeln joins the discussion:

Gerry Dick talks about the significance of the “Bob & Tom” Show

Today on the Marketplace:    Sit on this

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Redemption Monday – The Practice

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