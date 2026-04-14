The City’s Not Your Babysitter: A Reality Check for Parents

As we navigate the complexities of modern parenting, it’s easy to get caught up in the idea that the city or community is responsible for our kids’ behavior. But Tony Katz is here to set the record straight: parents, it’s time to take ownership of your kids’ actions.

Tony tackles the issue of teen takeovers in cities across the country. He shares a personal anecdote about a recent incident in DC’s Navy Yard, where hundreds of teens gathered, causing problems and disrupting the community. “This one was DC’s Navy Yard where they have hundreds, I don’t know if it’s thousands, but it’s certainly hundreds of teens that come to an area to some come to fight, some come just to cause the problem,” Tony explains.

Tony’s frustration is palpable as he discusses the lack of accountability from parents and civic leaders. “I thought this was happening in places across the country. Is it only happening in this DC area? Because I don’t think it’s just happening this DC area.” He emphasizes that the city is not a babysitter, and it’s time for parents to take responsibility for their kids’ actions.

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Tony’s solution is straightforward: parents need to step up and engage their kids in positive activities, rather than leaving them to their own devices. “When you’ve got hundreds and hundreds of kids because you haven’t given your kids something to do, or you haven’t stilled in your kid a way to do things, and they are causing problems for the city, well I think that one of the things that we should do is discuss how we engage charges against those situations.” He’s not afraid to call out parents who are failing to do their job, saying, “This parenting stuff is responsibility and it’s nonsense, but it has to get done.”

Tony’s conversation is a wake-up call for parents everywhere. He reminds us that our kids are not in charge, and it’s our job to guide them and teach them right from wrong. “You’re fifteen, you don’t know anything. It’s okay.”

Ultimately, Tony’s message is clear: parents, it’s time to take ownership of your kids’ actions and engage them in positive activities. By doing so, we can create a safer, more responsible community for everyone. If you’re interested in hearing more of Tony’s thoughts on this topic, tune in to the full segment and join the conversation.

Listen to the “The City’s Not Your Babysitter: A Reality Check for Parents” discussion in full here: