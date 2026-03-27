Doug Boles Is Gearing Up For The Indy 500

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As the IndyCar season heats up, we’re gearing up for the Indy 500, one of the most iconic racing events in the world. But before we get to the checkered flag, let’s talk to the man behind the wheel – or rather, the man behind the track. Tony Katz is joined by Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we’re discussing everything from ticket sales to the latest competition.

One of the most exciting developments this season is the growth of the IndyCar series. “I think it’s shaping up really well,” Doug says, “We’ve been excited about those three weekends in a row to kick the season off. Our TV numbers have been good, and while we’ve had three different winners, certainly Alex Palou is probably still the best driver-car combination right now in the circuit.” It’s clear that the competition is fierce, but Doug is optimistic about the future.

But what about the Indy 500 itself? Ticket sales are looking strong, with Doug predicting that the grandstands might sell out by the first week of May. “Ticket sales are going fantastic,” he says. “Last year we sold out the grandstands the Tuesday of the Indianapolis 500. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re sold out by the first week of May this year.” It’s clear that the Indy 500 is a major draw, and Doug is working hard to make sure it’s a success.

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Of course, no conversation about the Indy 500 would be complete without talking about the road course. “Seeing Indy cars on the road course still seems a little bit foreign for all of us that grew up in and around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Doug admits. But he’s excited about the event, which has been growing in popularity over the years. “I think you’ll see continued attendance growth for that event,” he predicts.

As we look ahead to the rest of the season, there are plenty of exciting events on the horizon. The Sonsio Grand Prix is coming up on May 9th, followed by the Indy 500 on May 24th. And then there’s the Freedom 500 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., which promises to be an unforgettable experience. “We are so excited about the opportunity to celebrate our country’s 250th birthday on the National Mall in front of the Capitol,” Doug says. “It’s going to be an amazing event.”

But what about the competition from Formula One and NASCAR? Doug is confident that IndyCar is holding its own. “Our TV numbers have started out so well this year, so that’s been great,” he says. “Obviously, we partnered with NASCAR at Saint Pete at our race, we allowed them to bring their trucks to race there, and then at Phoenix we brought the IndyCars to the NASCAR Cup race. So we work really well with NASCAR and trying to help each other out.”

As we wrap up our conversation, it’s clear that Doug Boles is passionate about the IndyCar series and the Indy 500. If you’re a racing fan, you won’t want to miss this segment. Tune in to hear more about the latest developments in the world of IndyCar and the excitement of the Indy 500. Listen to the full episode to hear Doug’s insights and get ready to rev up your engines!

Listen to the “Doug Boles Is Gearing Up For The Indy 500” discussion in full here: